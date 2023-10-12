Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3184b-Trump: "More People Are Waking Up",Plan Working,"We Need To Win Big""We Need To Swamp Them"
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3184b - Oct. 11, 2023

Trump: “More People Are Waking Up”, Plan Working, ”We Need To Win Big” “We Need To Swamp Them”


The [DS] is doing exactly what the patriots want them to do. The 16 year plan is being countered by we the people. Each part of the plan the [DS] implemented the people are rejecting. Trump lets every know that more and more people are waking up. We need to win big and with people by his side it will make it very difficult to cheat in the election. Which means the [DS] will push a cyber attack to try to postpone the election. Trump will usher in peace and the people will be with him.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

