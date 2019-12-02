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Virginia Democrats: Felony to Train “Hateful” People in Martial Arts
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9 views • December 02, 2019
Democrats in Virginia introduce authoritarian bills to make even martial arts training a felony if the trainee is someone they think is hateful— a warning of what the party will do nationwide if they win
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