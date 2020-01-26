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HOLLYWOOD DIE MK-ULTRA SHOW DEINES LEBENS - TEIL 2
DH-BLACKBOX
DH-BLACKBOX
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53 views • January 26, 2020
Starring:
Donald J. Trump, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Carrey, Papst Franziskus, Jacob Rothschild, 4. Baron Rothschild, Angela Merkel, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick, Jodie Foster, James Woods, Matthew McConaughey, Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, Axel Springer, Lady Gaga, Adolf Hitler, Jay Leno, Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Tim Roth, Harvey Weinstein, George Clooney, Jeff Bridges, Kevin Spacey, Eugene Levy, Luke Goss, Susie Essman, Michael Douglas, Shia LaBeouf, Charly Sheen, Josh Brolin, Francisco de Goya, Kirk Douglas (Issur Danielowitsch Demsky), Jason Schwartzman, Brittany Murphy, Elle Fanning, Jena Malone, Bella Heathcote, Angelina Jolie, Katy Perry, MadameX (Madonna), Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy, Dick und Doof, Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, John Milton, Charlize Theron, Gabriel Byrne, Udo Kier, Megan Fox, Isabel Lucas, Will Smith, Cara Delevingne, Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Kiernan Shipka, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sky du Mont, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Neal McDonough, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon...

Regisseure & Produzenten:
James Cameron, Robert Zemeckis, Josh Boone, Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, Peter Bogdanovich, Quentin Tarantino, Grant Heslov, Les Mayfield, Ivan Reitman, Edward R. Pressman, Oliver Stone, Jonas Åkerlund, Ryan Murphy, Nicolas Winding Refn, Robert Stromberg, Taylor Hackford, Peter Hyams, Michael Bay, David Ayer, Craig Forrest, Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, Jason Reitman...

Gruppierungen
NWO Neue Weltordnung, Freimaurer, Illuminaten, Shriner, Juden, Vatikan, Hollywood, BILD, (CFR) Council on Foreign Relations, ADL Anti Defamation League, 13 Blutlinien, Skull & Bones...

Studios:
Warner Bros. Television, Universal Studios, MGM, Disney, Sony Entertainment, Paramount Pictures, Marvel, Archie Comics...

Netzwerk:
NETFLIX, CNN, CNBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, Sixx, ProSieben, WELT, Time-Magazine, Disney Channel, Axel Springer, BILD, DC Comics...

Genre:
MK-Ultra, Gehirnwäsche, Klimalügen, 9/11 World Trade Center Sprengung, Zionismus, Iran Krieg, Irak Krieg, Sexueller Missbrauch, Kannibalismus, Satan, Luzifer, Teufel, Nekrophilie, Satanismus, Okkultismus, Ritualmorde, Opferrituale...

Auszeichnungen:
Saturn Award, Oscar

Produktionsjahre: 1933-2020
Keywords
worldeducationtruth
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