6-09-24 Sunday morning John Walters, Missionary 'Let your light shine for Jesus' at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska

John and Jacki Walters minister the to construction, remodeling, and other needs of independent Baptist ministers in rural Alaska. John is currently extending the entrance way for Pastor Darryl’s parsonage. You may contact him at 907-717-8222 or at [email protected]. We appreciate the ministry of John and Jacki, and welcome you to Utqiagvik!



