COMING TO A QUARANTINE FACILITY NEAR YOU*** LAWS UPDATED 2020!!

They have given Dept of Health in states blanket, omnipotent powers over you, your life and everything you know and love... and i bet you werent even aware of it. This was my walk into this subject from a Florida POV and the states surrounding me should i choose to leave the only state, that im aware of, that has FORCED xxxines on the books. Theres so much to unpack here, it's ridiculous. I have to keep my videos short or they won't upload but PLEASE, take a minute to investigate the forced, rounding up of people and isolation/quarantine laws in your area. It can be mandated by the FEDS as well as the state but the state helps the FEDS in the event they declare the order. In these 3 states I looked into, if Dept of Health declares an edict in a state of emergency, that they themselves declare, it's IMMEDIATELY LAW... and you won't even get a real hearing. Your rights are suspended at the moment due to Joe Biden extending the Emergency Declaration over Monkeypox in September that continued the State of Emergency enacted by Donald Trump. Hit meeeee! [email protected]