Idgie's Cat Mitzvah - Hava Nagila
Jerusalem Cats
Published Yesterday

Posted 06March2011 Deborah Gardner: This is what non-Torah or non "Orthodox" Judaism has turned into. With an "Anything Goes" attitude and no Torah Education you get this.

Idgie the cat turns 13 at the Ravenna Kibbutz in Seattle. So, of course, we threw a cat mitzvah. Here we raised her on a chair while dancing to Hava Nagila. Catnip was involved. She hated it.

educationamerican cultureseattlecatsnon torah judaism

