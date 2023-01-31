AI Dominion Games Ep 16: MUSK'S COVID TESLA VECTORS, TRUDEAU'S CHILDBASE SHERMAN HITS

Tuesday, January 31st, 2023

Tweet sent 7:30 AM January 31, 2023 "Did Musk target Shermans with COVID Tesla vectors in AR ChildBase Trudeau crimes? Did Tesla bankers—State Street, Vanguard & BlackRock—take remote control of Sherman crime scenes with Serco weapons patents: US20200257317A1, WO2020002598A1, WO2014172045A1, US5781704 & US9498694B2?”





Twitter Profile @CsiHawkins: " Ties Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program to Tesla's China body counts with COVID AI vectors, ChildBase AR mutants & Musk & Serco's weapons patents"





David Hawkin's info:

https://reversecsiscripts.com Playlist = Videos + Podcasts.

Support David at Patreon or SubscribeStar https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/





Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware. We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world.

Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources





Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?



