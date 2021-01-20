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Chip Off the Old Blockhead
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190 views • January 20, 2021
Joe Biden declares that his son Hunter is a chip off the Old Blockhead. Biden explains his strategy for him and Kamala to resign from the presidency and vice presidency to make way for Nancy, who will make way for Hillary. Video animation by Dan Youra
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