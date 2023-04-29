Create New Account
[Aug 1, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 24 (4.7K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]
Rob Skiba
Published Yesterday |

In this episode of Quest4Truth, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba finish the last few verses of Revelation chapter 6. When does the "new Heaven and the new Earth" happen? Before or after the Millennium. In this episode, Doug makes a very compelling case for when he believes it happens... and Rob agrees. What about the time of Jacob's Trouble? How long is it? 3.5 years, 7 years or 20 years? How many times do all the mountains and islands quake and fall away? And what does all this have to do with the Japanese earthquake/tsunami of 2011, the Earth's magnetosphere, Star Wars, Aldaraan, force fields and Star Trek? LOL! Find out in this exciting episode of Quest4Truth!


