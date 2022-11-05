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The Danger of Good Intentions | Randy Skeete | Central Multicultural Church, Spokane WA
The bible says that there is a way that seems right in a person's mind, but the end of that way is death
( Pro 14:12)
The way that God prescribes is ''by every word'' that comes from God (Matt 4:4). This way leads to lif