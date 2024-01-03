💥Military Members Demand Leaders Be Court Martialed Over Forced C-19 Vax Mandates

Military Members Demand Leaders Be Court Martialed Over Forced COVID-19 Vaccines
231 current and former service members from various branches of the United States Armed Forces have come together to sign the “Declaration of Military Accountability.”
"While implementing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, military leaders broke the law, trampled constitutional rights, denied informed consent, permitted unwilling medical experimentation, and suppressed the free exercise of religion," the letter said.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.