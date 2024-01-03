Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥Military Members Demand Leaders Be Court Martialed Over Forced C-19 Vax Mandates
channel image
GalacticStorm
2182 Subscribers
Shop now
62 views
Published 18 hours ago

Military Members Demand Leaders Be Court Martialed Over Forced COVID-19 Vaccines


231 current and former service members from various branches of the United States Armed Forces have come together to sign the “Declaration of Military Accountability.”


"While implementing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, military leaders broke the law, trampled constitutional rights, denied informed consent, permitted unwilling medical experimentation, and suppressed the free exercise of religion," the letter said.

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket