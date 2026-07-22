AIPAC to Mass Target Christians for Detention?

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https://www.bitchute.com/video/6K6VFGGGLE8c
Please watch video above & one after.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116580050928869241
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA
+1 860 574 0695
I am @SvenVonErick on X & Telegram. If you contact me please tell me where you saw my contact information if you want a response.
#WBNemesis