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WC3 Classic 1.26: Attack of the Multiverse V0.18 - New Year, New Updates
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20 views • January 12, 2021
Just a bit of updates regarding my pet project in Warcraft 3 Classic.
You can check out the map here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-maps-discussion.287897/page-3#post-3388262
If you are a fan of similar modded stuff, join us at the HiveWorkshop.
You can check out the map here: https://www.hiveworkshop.com/threads/ujimasa-hojos-maps-discussion.287897/page-3#post-3388262
If you are a fan of similar modded stuff, join us at the HiveWorkshop.
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