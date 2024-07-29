BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️Vladimir Putin met with the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
9 months ago

⚡️Vladimir Putin met with the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin

The issues of socio-economic development of the region were discussed, including the growth of tax revenues to the Republic's budget, the opening of new industrial enterprises, and an increase in indicators in the coal industry.

💬 The DPR head also informed the President about the dynamics of construction, the development of master plans for cities, and the development strategy of the Azov water area.

ADDING:  ⚡️US national debt reached $35 trillion for the first time in the country's history - US Treasury

AND SADLY, what I heard several days ago was confirmed:  

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has declared the Gaza Strip a polio epidemic area.

The virus has been detected in the sewage of Khan Younis and the central provinces. The main causes of the spread are the destruction of sanitary infrastructure during the hostilities.
The ministry notes that there is a health threat not only to the population of the Palestinian enclave but also to neighboring countries.
