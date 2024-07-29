© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Vladimir Putin met with the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin
The issues of socio-economic development of the region were discussed, including the growth of tax revenues to the Republic's budget, the opening of new industrial enterprises, and an increase in indicators in the coal industry.
💬 The DPR head also informed the President about the dynamics of construction, the development of master plans for cities, and the development strategy of the Azov water area.
ADDING: ⚡️US national debt reached $35 trillion for the first time in the country's history - US Treasury
The Palestinian Ministry of Health has declared the Gaza Strip a polio epidemic area.