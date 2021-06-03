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FLASHBACK: Watch Infowars Break the Wuhan Bioweapon Release in Jan. 2020
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91 views • June 03, 2021
Clips from reports and live shows from Jan and early Feb 2020 showing how the virus leak occurred at the Wuhan lab.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b81cfb7b24b9636ca5c1a0
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b81cfb7b24b9636ca5c1a0
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