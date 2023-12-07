★ Sub-Zero & Destiny on Guitar ★

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This was a 'Thank You!' video for SHaDoWCa7's subscribers when she was on Youtube in 2014.

Below is her original description:

"An enormous and loving 'THANK YOU!' to all my wonderful 10,000+ subscribers! I can hardly believe it. You all have made me so happy. So, just for you, here is another rare appearance of the elusive, handsome, and extremely talented Sub-Zero (my sweet, sweet darling husband)! I hope you all have a most beautiful day, and God bless you! ^^ ♥"

