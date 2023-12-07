★ Sub-Zero & Destiny on Guitar ★

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This was a 'Thank You!' video for SHaDoWCa7's subscribers when she was on Youtube in 2014.
Below is her original description:
"An enormous and loving 'THANK YOU!' to all my wonderful 10,000+ subscribers! I can hardly believe it. You all have made me so happy. So, just for you, here is another rare appearance of the elusive, handsome, and extremely talented Sub-Zero (my sweet, sweet darling husband)! I hope you all have a most beautiful day, and God bless you! ^^ ♥"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.