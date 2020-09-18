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Why the Movie "Vaxxed" was Kicked Out of the Tribecca Film Festival
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63 views • September 18, 2020
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Del Bigtree discusses his latest film about vaccination "Vaxxed" and why it was barred from the Tribecca Film Festival.
The lecture will discuss the revelations of the CDC Whistleblower, Dr. William Thompson, who has provided 10,000 documents that back up his claim that the CDC knowingly committed scientific fraud to hide the connection between the MMR vaccine and autism. It will show how Del’s journey across America with the film has made him aware of a severe health crisis being caused by vaccines. Del will explain the danger of vaccine mandates like the new law in California Sb27 and how the death of journalism is leading to the death of freedom.
Del Bigtree discusses his latest film about vaccination "Vaxxed" and why it was barred from the Tribecca Film Festival.
The lecture will discuss the revelations of the CDC Whistleblower, Dr. William Thompson, who has provided 10,000 documents that back up his claim that the CDC knowingly committed scientific fraud to hide the connection between the MMR vaccine and autism. It will show how Del’s journey across America with the film has made him aware of a severe health crisis being caused by vaccines. Del will explain the danger of vaccine mandates like the new law in California Sb27 and how the death of journalism is leading to the death of freedom.
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