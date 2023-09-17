Create New Account
Goodbye Diabetes: The Lifestyle Medicine Approach to Defeating Diabetes, Heart Disease & Cancer
Dr. Wes Youngberg
Published 16 hours ago

Presented on September 8, 2013 at Dr. John McDougall's as part of the "Advanced Study Weekend" at Dr. McDougall's Health & Medical Center at Santa Rosa, California.

For information on genetic testing, screening, lab testing and comprehensive lifestyle medicine counseling check out www.dryoungberg.com.

Dr. Youngberg is a practicing clinical nutritionist and lifestyle medicine specialist in Southern California; assistant clinical professor at Loma Linda University Schools of Medicine and Public Health; founding director and fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine; international speaker and author of Goodbye Diabetes, and Hello Healthy: Strategies to reach your full health potential. He sees patients by phone, Zoom or in-office at the Youngberg Clinic in Temecula, CA.

Keywords
cancernutritionlabheartglucosetestingblood sugargeneticsepigeneticsinsulinlifestyle medicinediabetes reversal

