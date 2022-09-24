September 24, 2022 - Germany, Nuclear Weapons, Benedict Arnold

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September 24, 2022: German politican promises everyone this will be a day to remember.
September 24, 1996: 71 nations sign off on the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty at the U.N. United States was the first nation to sign the CTBT.
September 24, 1780: When British Major John André is arrested for espionage, exposing Benedict Arnold’s plot to surrender West Point, Arnold flees behind British Army Lines.
https://www.holidayscalendar.com/day/september-24/
1:31 Germany promises a day to people won't ever forget
:17 Comprehensive Nuclear Ban Treaty 1996
1:50 Benedict Arnold (3 sources rolled into 1)
3 clips, 3:39