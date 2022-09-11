September 24, 2022 - Germany, Nuclear Weapons, Benedict Arnold

September 24, 2022: German politican promises everyone this will be a day to remember.
September 24, 1996: 71 nations sign off on the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty at the U.N. United States was the first nation to sign the CTBT.
September 24, 1780: When British Major John André is arrested for espionage, exposing Benedict Arnold’s plot to surrender West Point, Arnold flees behind British Army Lines.
https://www.holidayscalendar.com/day/september-24/
1:31 Germany promises a day to people won't ever forget
:17 Comprehensive Nuclear Ban Treaty 1996
1:50 Benedict Arnold (3 sources rolled into 1)
3 clips, 3:39
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.