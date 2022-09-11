September 24, 2022 - Germany, Nuclear Weapons, Benedict Arnold

September 24, 2022: German politican promises everyone this will be a day to remember.

September 24, 1996: 71 nations sign off on the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty at the U.N. United States was the first nation to sign the CTBT.

September 24, 1780: When British Major John André is arrested for espionage, exposing Benedict Arnold’s plot to surrender West Point, Arnold flees behind British Army Lines.

1:31 Germany promises a day to people won't ever forget

:17 Comprehensive Nuclear Ban Treaty 1996

1:50 Benedict Arnold (3 sources rolled into 1)

3 clips, 3:39