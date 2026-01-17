💥🇺🇦 Russian Missile strikes in Kharkov. Up to seven explosions reported.

🔴Z: The Russian army has liberated Privolye in the Donetsk People's Republic and Priluky in the Zaporozhye region, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The DOJ has moved to block the appointment of an independent monitor to release the Epstein files in the Ghislaine Maxwell case.

It claims federal courts have no authority to enforce the Epstein Transparency Act and that Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie lack standing to demand oversight.

In effect, the DOJ argues that no court can compel it to release the files. (highlighted, page 4 & 5 of 6)

https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/opposition-letter-ghislaine-maxwell-khanna-massie.pdf





