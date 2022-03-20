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You Said Everyone Has a Free Will, What About Those in Communist China? They Don’t Really Have It
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0 view • March 20, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/ZEof77LtxVM
20080914 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Bathurst P1 (Poor Quality)
Cut:
29m49s – 34m55s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“FREE WILL ISN’T DEPENDENT UPON WHAT OTHER PEOPLE MAKE YOU DO. FREE WILL IS A CONDITION INSIDE OF YOURSELF.”
https://youtu.be/ZEof77LtxVM
20080914 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Bathurst P1 (Poor Quality)
Cut:
29m49s – 34m55s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“FREE WILL ISN’T DEPENDENT UPON WHAT OTHER PEOPLE MAKE YOU DO. FREE WILL IS A CONDITION INSIDE OF YOURSELF.”
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