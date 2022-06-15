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Scientists Confirm COVID Vaccines Contain Nanostructures Colonizing In The Human Body
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103 views • June 15, 2022

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Dr. Jane Ruby joins Mike Adams live via Skype to discuss how self assembling nanoparticles are forming strange tissue clots in the blood of the vaccinated.

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vaccinecovidscientists confirm covid vaccines contain nanostructures colonizing in the human body
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