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NutriMedicalReport Thur 27thMay21 H2 TrumpReturnAZAudits FLBigTechLAW!
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31 views • May 28, 2021
Florida Big Tech Law for three months every four years for state and federal election candidates, Need to Expand to All Citizens and Businesses in Florida then other states, AZ and Ohio plus other state Audit End of Biden Harris Fake Presidency, Trump Return Fall 2021, Rescue Kit Details, First Line of Defense Kit, Funding Coming Through Now for EduCap Study, EduCap Memorial Sale Next Friday to Monday after weekend, EduCap and Vaccine Pre and Post Rescue Protocols NOW, Vaccine Pre and Post and labs Imaging Evaluations, Need Funding EduCap ASAP, EduCap Sign Up, Vaccine Pre and Post Rescue mRNA DNA Removal, Expansion of Program,
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