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FOC Show: Stockmarket Economic Update, Billionaires Funding Trans, The Bible and DNA Modification
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64 views • April 26, 2022
Tonight, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
WATCH FULL INTERVIEW WITH MEL K: https://flyoverconservatives.locals.com/post/2045894/full-interview-activists-billionaires-are-on-a-spending-spree-to-destroy-your-family-mel-k
Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com or call 720-605-3900
Your Questions Answered LIVE with Dr. Bryan Ardis VIDEO: https://rumble.com/v1164cl-your-questions-answered-live-with-dr.-bryan-ardis-flyover-conservatives.html
Venom Fire with Pastor Michael Petro VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txzW7rpAnu4
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://banned.video/playlist/61e636f26959067dbbfa11bf
https://www.banned.video/
Flyover Conservatives
WATCH FULL INTERVIEW WITH MEL K: https://flyoverconservatives.locals.com/post/2045894/full-interview-activists-billionaires-are-on-a-spending-spree-to-destroy-your-family-mel-k
Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com or call 720-605-3900
Your Questions Answered LIVE with Dr. Bryan Ardis VIDEO: https://rumble.com/v1164cl-your-questions-answered-live-with-dr.-bryan-ardis-flyover-conservatives.html
Venom Fire with Pastor Michael Petro VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txzW7rpAnu4
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://banned.video/playlist/61e636f26959067dbbfa11bf
https://www.banned.video/
Flyover Conservatives
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