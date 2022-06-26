Angela Merkel, Hitler and the Ukraine, Dream from 2014

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A prophetic dream from April 02nd 2014, 3:54am, posted 2022-06-26Does A. Merkel has something to do with Ukraine and A. Hitler?
Remember what happened around that time in Ukraine
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2014-04-02-merkel-hitler-and-ukraine/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski