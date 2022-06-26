Angela Merkel, Hitler and the Ukraine, Dream from 2014

A prophetic dream from April 02nd 2014, 3:54am, posted 2022-06-26Does A. Merkel has something to do with Ukraine and A. Hitler?

Remember what happened around that time in Ukraine





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/dream-2014-04-02-merkel-hitler-and-ukraine/





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