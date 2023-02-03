GLENN BECK | This Affects YOU! Attorney Breaks Down TROUBLING New ATF Gun Rule

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This Affects YOU! Attorney Breaks Down TROUBLING New ATF Gun Rule | @glennbeckA new ATF ruling may turn as many as 40 MILLION Americans into felons. The rule, which concerns firearm pistol braces, doesn’t leave law-abiding gun owners with many options to obey: Either destroy the firearm, turn it in, or apply for a tax stamp that likely would take years to receive — within the next 120 days.
Stephen Stamboulieh, Attorney for Gun Owners of America, joins Glenn to explain exactly what’s going on at the ATF, how YOU might avoid felony charges if affected, and specifically what it is about this new ruling makes him ‘wholly uncomfortable.’
Watch more Glenn Beck here: https://youtu.be/ljl8d5BXI8k
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