Indian suicide drone footage that attacked Lashkar-e-Taiba's Abbas camp in Kotli in Pakistan-controlled Jammu and Kashmir
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
4 days ago

Footage captured by an Indian suicide drone that attacked Lashkar-e-Taiba's Abbas camp in Kotli in Pakistan-controlled Jammu and Kashmir.

Various kamikaze drones, including the Warmate , were launched by members of the Para SF special forces unit.

Adding, says CNN, so who knows: 🤷‍♀️

Pakistan has shot down an Indian Rafale fighter jet for the first time, CNN reports, citing an anonymous senior French intelligence official.

The TV channel writes that this is the first case of such an aircraft being lost during combat operations.

Earlier, Pakistan reported that during clashes on the border, air defense forces managed to shoot down five Indian fighter jets.

