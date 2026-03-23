The Middle East War Blueprint Nobody Talks About, an interview with Bob Moriarty

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Explosive claims and controversial perspectives are shaking up the conversation around global conflict. In this eye-opening interview, Bob Moriarty dives into the deeper geopolitical narratives behind the Iran situation, questioning long-held assumptions, historical plans, and the true motivations behind escalating tensions.. Watch the full video now.
#Geopolitics #GlobalConflict #MiddleEast #WorldNews #BreakingNarratives
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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