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Vaccine EXPERT WaRns of COVID Vaccination CATASTROPHE
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255 views • December 11, 2021
Del BigTree interviews Dr. Geert vanden Bossche. Lots of visuals. Analogies used to simply and explain the catastrophe coming. This is the easiest to understand video of Dr. Geert vanden Bossche's ideas that I have seen.
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