Furious United Airlines passenger screams 'I'm wearing a mask'.

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Woman on a flight to Las Vegas was seen screaming at fellow passengers
She pulled the mask beneath her mouth and shouted 'I'm wearing a mask'
It appears the woman was removed from the plane while other passengers remained in their seats
DailyMail.com has reached out to United Airlines for comment on the incident
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