6 QUESTIONS for Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer that NO ONE is asking

Glenn Beck





August 7, 2023





Although Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer sat down for two big interviews — with the House Oversight Committee and Tucker Carlson — Glenn still has a few questions. Is it just blind luck that Archer always seemed to be just out of earshot every time something happened that could tie him to the Biden family's alleged influence peddling scheme? Why did Archer meet the head of Burisma in Russia on the day that Russia invaded Crimea? Was anything else discussed when Archer visited the White House allegedly to help his kid on a school project? Why did Archer say that Hunter once "called his dad," only for his lawyer to change the story to say he "called DC?" Glenn reviews Archer's congressional testimony and asks why Congress is letting issues like these slip through the cracks ...





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_dqTc6HSEQ