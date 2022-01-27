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REVEALED !! MONKEY MADNESS IN PENNSYLVANIA !! ARE WE WATCHING A MOVIE ? PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING ?
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181 views • January 27, 2022
Are we in a movie ? Now this lady is taking rabies shots ? Did they catch all the monkeys ? Was anyone else exposed ? Will they come back and tell us that after a recount one monkey is missing ? What a bunch of crap. Did anyone "see" this collision ? Was it caught on camera ? The cameras are everywhere. This lady has "pink eye" now from touching the monkeys that she thought were "cats". Spare me.
Researching For Proof that Michele Fallon is a Crisis Actor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU60BI3AqMg&;t=2425s&ab_channel=WusacaAdmin
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Researching For Proof that Michele Fallon is a Crisis Actor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU60BI3AqMg&;t=2425s&ab_channel=WusacaAdmin
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
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