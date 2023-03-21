Glenn Do this TODAY to help stop possible Trump arrest

Glenn Beck





March 21, 2023





They’ve got the man. And now, the far-left is just trying to find the crime that will put him behind bars — and away from their political power — forever. It’s un-American, Glenn says, but thankfully YOU can help. Now may not be the time to march in the streets, but there is another way you can peacefully protest what the far-left is currently doing to our rule of law. And it’s simple: ‘Burn up those phone lines,’ Glenn says. ‘[Call] as many GOP representatives as you can possibly dial.’





