Globalist Leadership Gone Mad: Tyrants Hunt Down Freedom Crusaders With Sonic Weaponry

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The Australian government is trying to turn their protestors into rotisserie chicken! On Friday, the Stew Peters Show exposed the truth of what the Australian government is doing in order to stay in control of their country, and suppress the freedom uprising down under. It has been uncovered that the Australian Government has sent their police to burn the protestors with LRADS, which are microwave lasers.
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