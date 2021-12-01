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The Government Is Trying To Kill You, They Will Not Stop
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1501 views • December 01, 2021
WHO whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger: The government is trying to kill you, they will not stop
December 1, 2021
People who have worked for a long time in the World Health Organization are starting to talk. People’s conscience begins to call for what is happening. There are similar whistleblower from large pharmaceutical corporations, such as Pfizer.
And these people stand with their name, face and experience in these organizations to alert about the irregularities that are happening. Another case is with the whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger.
“I just call people to wake up and restore their health. Don’t trust the government, they are creating a perpetual pandemic. This is an eternal pandemic. This is the worst nightmare you can have – being in constant fear all your life.”
https://world-signals.com/news/2021/12/01/who-whistleblower-dr-astrid-stuckelberger-the-government-is-trying-to-kill-you-they-will-not-stop/
December 1, 2021
People who have worked for a long time in the World Health Organization are starting to talk. People’s conscience begins to call for what is happening. There are similar whistleblower from large pharmaceutical corporations, such as Pfizer.
And these people stand with their name, face and experience in these organizations to alert about the irregularities that are happening. Another case is with the whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger.
“I just call people to wake up and restore their health. Don’t trust the government, they are creating a perpetual pandemic. This is an eternal pandemic. This is the worst nightmare you can have – being in constant fear all your life.”
https://world-signals.com/news/2021/12/01/who-whistleblower-dr-astrid-stuckelberger-the-government-is-trying-to-kill-you-they-will-not-stop/
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