Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Pitfalls of Fun and Recreation

VA #127 Creator's Perspective on Pitfalls of Fun and Recreation
Description:
Is a life devoted to recreational pursuits ideal? Is the belief, "He who dies with the most toys wins" actually true? Are risk-taking adrenalin junkies exceptionally brave? Are video games harmless recreation or an addictive evil? Do contact sports promote savagery? Is the push to make every activity of children ultra-safe misguided? Is gambling non-divine in more ways than one? Why do so many fun projects go unfinished? Creator explains how prayer and the Lightworker Healing Protocol help us find truly uplifting pursuits and avoid entertaining but potentially damaging pitfalls. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.