Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Pitfalls of Fun and Recreation

VA #127 Creator's Perspective on Pitfalls of Fun and Recreation





Description:

Is a life devoted to recreational pursuits ideal? Is the belief, "He who dies with the most toys wins" actually true? Are risk-taking adrenalin junkies exceptionally brave? Are video games harmless recreation or an addictive evil? Do contact sports promote savagery? Is the push to make every activity of children ultra-safe misguided? Is gambling non-divine in more ways than one? Why do so many fun projects go unfinished? Creator explains how prayer and the Lightworker Healing Protocol help us find truly uplifting pursuits and avoid entertaining but potentially damaging pitfalls. Join us!

Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/