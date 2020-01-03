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Is Donald Trump fulfilling Ezekiel 32 related to Iran?
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31 views • January 03, 2020
On December 27, 2019, Iranian-connected individuals were believed to have killed an American contractor. On Sunday, December 29, 2019, US President Donald Trump ordered a strike in Iraq that killed dozens of Iranian supporting Iraqis. The next two days there were protests at the US Embassy in Iraq. Then on January 2, 2020, US President authorized a drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, at the Baghdad International Airport. Could this be related to prophecies such as Ezekiel 32:24-25? What about Ezekiel 38? Is Iran (and allies like Syria) prophesied to attack Israel and cause damage to Jerusalem? Could Iran use EMP weapons and/or terrorism in retaliation against the US? Will Iran one day be neutralized? Will Ezekiel 32 be completely fulfilled in the future? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
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