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Europe is finished. Nothing can save it now. | Η Ευρώπη τελείωσε. Τίποτα δεν μπορεί να τη σώσει τώρα.
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19 views • August 08, 2022
Η Ευρώπη τελείωσε. Τίποτα δεν μπορεί να τη σώσει τώρα.
Ντοκιμαντέρ Βρετανικής παραγωγής του 2016 για τη… «"σεξουαλική διαπαιδαγώγηση"» στα σχολεία της Ευρώπης, που προωθεί την ομοφυλοφιλία -κυριολεκτικά- από τη νηπιακή ηλικία…
Με ελληνικούς υπότιτλους.
Διάρκεια: 12´:34´´.
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Europe is finished. Nothing can save it now.
British production documentary of 2016, about… «"sex education"» in schools in Europe, which promotes homosexuality -literally- from infancy…
Greek subtitles.
Duration:12´: 34´´.
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