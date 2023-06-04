Create New Account
DRAWING THE LINE (with precision)
RealNewMetaMap
Published Yesterday |
Spontaneous focus at the vertex of the psyche draws the line between sacred and profane orientation, absorbing experience directly in the unfolding moment without the assumption or  prejudgement of dogmatic belief that negates the preexisting state of perfection natural to the geometry of the human organism ...because life loves logic. Join the Motherhood Challenge at 45toRevive.com or SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com  

perspectiveorientationcultural archive

