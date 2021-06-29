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The Cabal Runs Their Plandemic Every Hundred Years & They Will Blame The Unvaxxed For More Deaths
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140 views • June 29, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Todays truths you're supposed to believe - https://twitter.com/barnes_law/status/1409251938814742529
The new lie begins - https://twitter.com/TOPublicHealth/status/1408062107057156105
Wow, Youtube bans left wing hit site, no they reinstated it - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-youtube-bans-censorious-right-wing-watch-account
Dem polling must be bad on this, they say repubs want to defund police - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/psaki-says-republicans-ones-defunding-police-not-supporting-law-enforcement-video/
Sweden has gone so woke they are completely blind to reality - https://freewestmedia.com/2015/02/09/disclosure-the-four-swedes-in-custody-for-gang-rape-are-somali-citizens/
Canada to fine online "hate speech" $16,000 - https://gizmodo.com/canada-to-make-online-hate-speech-a-crime-punishable-by-1847163213
WHO says time to mask up again - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/w-h-o-vaccinated-must-still-wear-masks-and-social-distance/
This happens every 100 years - 1720 - Bubonic Plague - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Plague_of_Marseille
1820 - Cholera Pandemic - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1817%E2%80%931824_cholera_pandemic
1920 - Spanish Flu - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spanish_flu
More corruption from the bidens - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/hunter-biden-invested-in-ecohealth-wuhan-partner/
Bloodiest weekend in Chicago this year after mayor moonbeam says crime is down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/74-shot-in-chicago-bloodiest-weekend-of-the-year/
You probably didn't hear about this school shooter - https://media.patriots.win/post/XcIvbXT9.jpeg
No tuna in subway's tuna sandwich - https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/lab-tests-no-tuna-subway-sandwiches
Good news, govt can't prevent you from have a Flintstones house - https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jun/27/flintstones-house-settles-lawsuit-against-hillsbor/
Here's how to handle cnn - https://twitter.com/julie_kelly2/status/1409225972310753283
Chillin like a boss - https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1409236111382175749
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1409598528989450241
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Todays truths you're supposed to believe - https://twitter.com/barnes_law/status/1409251938814742529
The new lie begins - https://twitter.com/TOPublicHealth/status/1408062107057156105
Wow, Youtube bans left wing hit site, no they reinstated it - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-youtube-bans-censorious-right-wing-watch-account
Dem polling must be bad on this, they say repubs want to defund police - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/psaki-says-republicans-ones-defunding-police-not-supporting-law-enforcement-video/
Sweden has gone so woke they are completely blind to reality - https://freewestmedia.com/2015/02/09/disclosure-the-four-swedes-in-custody-for-gang-rape-are-somali-citizens/
Canada to fine online "hate speech" $16,000 - https://gizmodo.com/canada-to-make-online-hate-speech-a-crime-punishable-by-1847163213
WHO says time to mask up again - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/w-h-o-vaccinated-must-still-wear-masks-and-social-distance/
This happens every 100 years - 1720 - Bubonic Plague - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Plague_of_Marseille
1820 - Cholera Pandemic - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1817%E2%80%931824_cholera_pandemic
1920 - Spanish Flu - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spanish_flu
More corruption from the bidens - https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/hunter-biden-invested-in-ecohealth-wuhan-partner/
Bloodiest weekend in Chicago this year after mayor moonbeam says crime is down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/74-shot-in-chicago-bloodiest-weekend-of-the-year/
You probably didn't hear about this school shooter - https://media.patriots.win/post/XcIvbXT9.jpeg
No tuna in subway's tuna sandwich - https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/lab-tests-no-tuna-subway-sandwiches
Good news, govt can't prevent you from have a Flintstones house - https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jun/27/flintstones-house-settles-lawsuit-against-hillsbor/
Here's how to handle cnn - https://twitter.com/julie_kelly2/status/1409225972310753283
Chillin like a boss - https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1409236111382175749
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1409598528989450241
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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