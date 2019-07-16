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1989-Russell Means testifies at a US Senate Hearing on Indian Affairs
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27 views • July 16, 2019
Russell Means is the Man I admire most in All of US History. In this testimony, He lays out the deliberate and willfulll bad treatment of American Indians in the 20th Century.
Think on it.
Think on it.
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