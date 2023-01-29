Create New Account
Does Pfizer employee’s MELTDOWN hint at HUGE pharma secrets?
305 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Glenn Beck


January 28, 2023


When Jordan Trishton Walker, an alleged director with Pfizer, realized he’d been caught in a honeytrap by Project Veritas, he went into FULL MELTDOWN mode. Glenn plays the Project Veritas video in this clip, arguing that 1) This man — no matter what his position with Pfizer may be — should immediately be fired and 2) Though we don’t know if the information he provided is correct, it’s likely Pfizer IS conducting gain of function research to further vaccine development. And that MUST be stopped.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfylnLSjSMg

Keywords
current eventsresearchvaccineproject veritasemployeepharmaglenn beckdirectorpfizergain of functionjordan trishton walkermeltodownhuge secrets

