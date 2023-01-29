Does Pfizer employee’s MELTDOWN hint at HUGE pharma secrets?

Glenn Beck





January 28, 2023





When Jordan Trishton Walker, an alleged director with Pfizer, realized he’d been caught in a honeytrap by Project Veritas, he went into FULL MELTDOWN mode. Glenn plays the Project Veritas video in this clip, arguing that 1) This man — no matter what his position with Pfizer may be — should immediately be fired and 2) Though we don’t know if the information he provided is correct, it’s likely Pfizer IS conducting gain of function research to further vaccine development. And that MUST be stopped.





