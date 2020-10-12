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AA-71 Judy Bruce joins us today to discuss 5G, Agenda 21, and COVID 19
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34 views • October 12, 2020
Judy Bruce joins us today to discuss 5G, its effects, and her activism to stop it. Judy will also discuss the connections between 5G, Agenda21/30, and COVID 19.
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
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Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
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