Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Inside the jabbed...
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
104 Subscribers
122 views
Published 16 hours ago

Vaxxed people can now be monitored and assessed remotely. Have emotions altered, organs manipulated or shut down. The technology is now inside the bodies after the vaccine. This is shocking. No wonder the main stream media will do anything to distract the world from the truth. The shadow world government will use Trump, Putin, Israel, plannedemics, wars, anything... Don`t let the people wake Up!

Keywords
controltransmittersensor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket