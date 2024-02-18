Inside the jabbed...

Vaxxed people can now be monitored and assessed remotely. Have emotions altered, organs manipulated or shut down. The technology is now inside the bodies after the vaccine. This is shocking. No wonder the main stream media will do anything to distract the world from the truth. The shadow world government will use Trump, Putin, Israel, plannedemics, wars, anything... Don`t let the people wake Up!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.