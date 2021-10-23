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EXCLUSIVE: THE REAL STORY BEHIND SCHOOL BANNING THE VACCINATED
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297 views • October 23, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: THE REAL STORY BEHIND SCHOOL BANNING THE VACCINATED
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/exclusive-the-real-story-behind-school-banning-the-vaccinated/
After turning down an interview with Anderson Cooper, Leila Centner, owner of The Centner Academy, reveals only on The Highwire, the real story behind her controversial decision to ban vaccinated students for 30 days after receiving their jab.
POSTED: October 22, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/exclusive-the-real-story-behind-school-banning-the-vaccinated/
After turning down an interview with Anderson Cooper, Leila Centner, owner of The Centner Academy, reveals only on The Highwire, the real story behind her controversial decision to ban vaccinated students for 30 days after receiving their jab.
POSTED: October 22, 2021
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