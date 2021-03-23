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Down the Rabbit Hole | The World’s Shadow Government | The Depopulation Agenda | Part 1
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95 views • March 23, 2021
There have always been men in the shadows who seek to direct and control the world through power, influence and money. There are four families who have conspired to regulate human activity for nefarious purposes.
Who are the Major Players?
The major players in this global conspiracy constitute the Trillionaire Shadow Government that has engineered a 100 year plan to usher in a New World Order under the banner of Tyranny and totalitarianism.
The Trillionaire Shadow Government consists of:
1.The Windsors - or the House of Windsor is the British Royal family. The House of Windsor came into being in 1917, when the name was adopted as the British Royal Family's official name by a proclamation of King George V, replacing the historic name of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. It remains the family name of the current Royal Family.
2.Rockefellers - The Rockefeller family is an American industrial, political, and banking family that owns one of the world's largest fortunes. The fortune was made in the American petroleum industry during the late 19th and early 20th centuries and the Rockefellers were considered one of the most powerful families in American history.
3.Rothschilds - the Rothschild family is a wealthy Jewish family that is very famous throughout all of Europe. For over 200 years, this family has exerted great influence over the economic and the political history of Europe.
4.Vatican - The Vatican is a country by itself even though it is located in Rome Italy. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head.
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#keyabsage #keyab #keyabsageblog #agenda21 #crisisofdemocracy #kissingerreport #thepowellmemo #depopulation #vaccines #billgates
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
Please watch: "KSB: S1 E34: Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy - How Governments Used Covid-19 to Treat us Like Patients"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfilVK95Umw
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Please remember to like share and subscribe, and invite your friends to the channel as well. Click the notification bell to get an alert whenever I upload a new video. Help me grow the channel....Also, don't forget to leave a comment.
Who are the Major Players?
The major players in this global conspiracy constitute the Trillionaire Shadow Government that has engineered a 100 year plan to usher in a New World Order under the banner of Tyranny and totalitarianism.
The Trillionaire Shadow Government consists of:
1.The Windsors - or the House of Windsor is the British Royal family. The House of Windsor came into being in 1917, when the name was adopted as the British Royal Family's official name by a proclamation of King George V, replacing the historic name of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. It remains the family name of the current Royal Family.
2.Rockefellers - The Rockefeller family is an American industrial, political, and banking family that owns one of the world's largest fortunes. The fortune was made in the American petroleum industry during the late 19th and early 20th centuries and the Rockefellers were considered one of the most powerful families in American history.
3.Rothschilds - the Rothschild family is a wealthy Jewish family that is very famous throughout all of Europe. For over 200 years, this family has exerted great influence over the economic and the political history of Europe.
4.Vatican - The Vatican is a country by itself even though it is located in Rome Italy. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscribe to Keyab Sage Blog: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUuGZytFQfSE23vyz-K0LLA?sub_confirmation=1
✅FOLLOW Keyab Sage Blog : #keyabsage
✅TWITTER: https://twitter.com/KeyabSage
✅FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/keyab.sage.5
✅PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/keyabsage
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
#keyabsage #keyab #keyabsageblog #agenda21 #crisisofdemocracy #kissingerreport #thepowellmemo #depopulation #vaccines #billgates
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
Please watch: "KSB: S1 E34: Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy - How Governments Used Covid-19 to Treat us Like Patients"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfilVK95Umw
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please remember to like share and subscribe, and invite your friends to the channel as well. Click the notification bell to get an alert whenever I upload a new video. Help me grow the channel....Also, don't forget to leave a comment.
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