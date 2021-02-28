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2021.02.28. BUDAPEST HUNGARY HŐSÖK TERE / HEROES SQUARE
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22 views • February 28, 2021
Saját videó. Kb. 5000 ember volt kinn ma. És kb. 1000 úgy állig felfegyverzett rendőr. Szépen elkezdték a tömeg körül lézengőket igazoltatni, elmenetelgetni mellettük. Majd egyre több csapatszállító rendőrautó megállt a tér körül. A tömeg kb. 30 perc alatt szétbomlott, míg a környező parkokban a polgárok létszáma úgy még legalább 3x ennyi ember úgy tett, mintha egy átlagos nap lenne csak és amúgy semmi tennivalójuk nem lett volna...
Sem a tömeg létszáma, sem együttállása nem volt meggyőző.
Így ez még KEVÉS lesz. Köszönjük, akik eljöttek!
[ENG] Peaple are gathering to protest againgst hungarian goverment COVID measures.
Sem a tömeg létszáma, sem együttállása nem volt meggyőző.
Így ez még KEVÉS lesz. Köszönjük, akik eljöttek!
[ENG] Peaple are gathering to protest againgst hungarian goverment COVID measures.
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