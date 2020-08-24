THE "WHITE HORSE" BRINGING PESTILENCE

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BILL GATES NEEDS YOUR SUPPORT https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0fU5...
BILL GATES NEEDS YOUR SUPPORT https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0fU5cnliY0
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