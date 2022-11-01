Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The New Age Fully Exposed
41 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 23 days ago |

The New Age Fully Exposed

🛑⚠️🫵🏻You New Age BS Better Snap The F Out Of It And Quick🫵🏻⚠️🛑


     0:35​ - Part 1: Proof The New Age is Satanic

    18:14​ - Part 2: Astral Projection Explained

   43:13​ - Part 3: Psychedelics, Drugs, and the Bible

   55:26​ - Part 4: Proof Meditation is Demonic

1:22:32​ - Part 5: Crystals

1:32:52​ - Part 6: Who is God According to Jesus?

1:39:55​ - Part 7: The Kingdom of God is Within You?

1:55:12​ - Part 8: "You are gods"?

2:07:25​ - Part 9: Christ-Consciousness Debunked

2:20:27​ - Part 10: Law of Attraction Debunked

2:45:06​ - Part 11: Proof Yoga is Demonic

2:57:33​ - Part 12: The Second Coming of Jesus

Keywords
ageexposednewthefully

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket