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The New Age Fully Exposed
🛑⚠️🫵🏻You New Age BS Better Snap The F Out Of It And Quick🫵🏻⚠️🛑
0:35 - Part 1: Proof The New Age is Satanic
18:14 - Part 2: Astral Projection Explained
43:13 - Part 3: Psychedelics, Drugs, and the Bible
55:26 - Part 4: Proof Meditation is Demonic
1:22:32 - Part 5: Crystals
1:32:52 - Part 6: Who is God According to Jesus?
1:39:55 - Part 7: The Kingdom of God is Within You?
1:55:12 - Part 8: "You are gods"?
2:07:25 - Part 9: Christ-Consciousness Debunked
2:20:27 - Part 10: Law of Attraction Debunked
2:45:06 - Part 11: Proof Yoga is Demonic
2:57:33 - Part 12: The Second Coming of Jesus