The New Age Fully Exposed
🛑⚠️🫵🏻You New Age BS Better Snap The F Out Of It And Quick🫵🏻⚠️🛑
0:35 - Part 1: Proof The New Age is Satanic
18:14 - Part 2: Astral Projection Explained
43:13 - Part 3: Psychedelics, Drugs, and the Bible
55:26 - Part 4: Proof Meditation is Demonic
1:22:32 - Part 5: Crystals
1:32:52 - Part 6: Who is God According to Jesus?
1:39:55 - Part 7: The Kingdom of God is Within You?
1:55:12 - Part 8: "You are gods"?
2:07:25 - Part 9: Christ-Consciousness Debunked
2:20:27 - Part 10: Law of Attraction Debunked
2:45:06 - Part 11: Proof Yoga is Demonic
2:57:33 - Part 12: The Second Coming of Jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.