The New Age Fully Exposed

0:35​ - Part 1: Proof The New Age is Satanic

18:14​ - Part 2: Astral Projection Explained

43:13​ - Part 3: Psychedelics, Drugs, and the Bible

55:26​ - Part 4: Proof Meditation is Demonic

1:22:32​ - Part 5: Crystals

1:32:52​ - Part 6: Who is God According to Jesus?

1:39:55​ - Part 7: The Kingdom of God is Within You?

1:55:12​ - Part 8: "You are gods"?

2:07:25​ - Part 9: Christ-Consciousness Debunked

2:20:27​ - Part 10: Law of Attraction Debunked

2:45:06​ - Part 11: Proof Yoga is Demonic

2:57:33​ - Part 12: The Second Coming of Jesus