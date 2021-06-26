© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1478 - December Long - Report on the crime
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 26, 2021
Shockley, a felon on parole, walked into the Stop and Go gas station where December worked and shot her in the abdomen. December responded by pulling out her own gun from behind the counter and shooting Shockley, who was taken to the hospital, where he later died. December was also taken to the hospital, where she was expected to survive.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.